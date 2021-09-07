Gindl barnstorming through Lancaster's record books

The Barnstormers right-fielder hit at least one home run in seven straight games this season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — "This year, I told myself I am going to do it. When I get my count, I am going for it," said Barnstormers lead-off hitter Caleb Gindl.

The results so far, have been off the charts.

"He has rewritten all of our franchise records in the last three weeks or so," joked Lancaster's play-by-play man Dave Collins.

There's no other way to put it, Gindl is on a tear in 2021.

"I'm looking for a fastball in one spot and if I get it I am going to try and hit it out," added Gindl.

The Lancaster Barnstormer right fielder delivered a seven-game home run streak earlier this year and is currently swinging a .317 average, with a run scored in 17 straight games.

"He is just kind of in that locked-in groove that hitters can get in," said Collins.

It's even more impressive when you consider that this power surge came in the leadoff spot.

"I just think it sets the tone, a base hit or anything," said Gindl. "I'm not just trying to hit a home run, I am trying to get on base."

His focus is on the approach and he leaves the worrying of records to others.

"Dave (Collins) keeps up with it pretty good up there so I know about it," laughed Gindl. "My dad used to tell me every at-bat, it's a battle up there and you try to win the war."

If that 17-game run streak is to continue, his teammates need to continue to rake.

"Me scoring is a credit to my teammates. Getting on is part of it, but getting me over and getting me in, I'm scoring, but not because I am hitting the long ball. It's because the guys behind me are doing their job," said Gindl.