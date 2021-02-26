Gilliam, Hill teammates once again with The Bridge

After being on the same Penn State and Seattle Seahawks team, the mid-state natives are once again on the same team, looking to bring an eco-village to Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — "I've been doubted my whole life. Coming out of the Milton Hershey School, I wasn't expected to get a full scholarship to play at Penn State. After being injured half my Penn State career, I wasn't expected to make a team in the NFL," recalled Garry Gilliam Jr.

The Harrisburg native and Milton Hershey grad's journey is far from the norm, though there was a familiar face along the way, in former Steel-High standout Jordan Hill.

"Gravity is bringing us back together, always," said Hill. It's not often that you get to say, "Hey, I've known this kid since we were 14 years old. We're 29 and 30 now, played together in college, and played together in the professionals.'"

Each of them has put in a lifetime of hard work, but both credit those around them for making them into the men they are today.

"I was pulled out of the environment of Harrisburg that didn't have resources, so just that in of itself, I was like, 'I have to take this opportunity and run with it,'" said Hill.

"On my block, we were the house that had everybody over," said Hill "When there was a kid that needed dinner, it was me and my sisters and whatever friend we had."

While at Penn State, Gilliam and Hill started thinking about ways they could give back.

"Eighty-eight percent of NFL players are bankrupt within two years of being done," said Gilliam. That's like a zero sum game there. When in reality, I want to change our culture so we realize that we can do business, agriculture, use credit to by real estate or whatever the case may be, let's create some kind of STEM camp. So that was kind of the first thought, but I had had a few business plans put together from my time at Penn State."

"When I was in college and around my teammates at Penn State, I just know that there were two or three guys that could be up there with me and they're not. At one point in college I was like 'I want to build a road to success for everyone and anyone,'" recalled Hill.

Years later, when Gilliam pitched the idea of The Bridge to those around him, Hill was ready to be a teammate once again.

"I messaged him land said, 'Hey, any form or fashion, let me know how I can help," added Hill.

In January of 2020, The Bridge introduced plans to turn the old Bishop McDevitt High School on Market Street in Harrisburg into an eco-village. It's a model designed for housing, commercial and retail, urban agriculture, education, and entertainment.