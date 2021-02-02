Bair is Big Apple bound in 2022

When her time with the Warriors comes to a close in 2022, Bair will play for Manhattan College.

When the pandemic suddenly stopped the state basketball playoffs in 2020, Gettysburg was one of the few teams in the state that was still lacing up the high tops. For players like Anne Bair, the focus then shifted to trying to navigate what recruiting would look like moving forward.

"I definitely did not expect this year to be how it was, but I just tried to make the most of it," said Bair

"We lost the summer in terms of in-person visits, either way. We couldn't go visit and they couldn't come and watch," said Jeff Bair, Anne's dad and head coach. "Taking tours that way, it's hard to get a feel for a campus over a computer."

But just like a lane filled with defenders, Bair found a way through the obstacles and netted the perfect fit.

"I'm super excited to announce that I'll be continuing my academic and athletic career at Manhattan College," declared Anne. "I just love their coaching staff. They're super passionate about basketball. I really like thinking about being in the city, with a great staff, and a great team that I've loved getting to know them. It was definitely the right place for me."

"She loved the process and meeting coaches, and talking basketball with them cause she loves to talk basketball," added Jeff.

A big reason why the Gettysburg junior can talk hoops all day and flex her basketball IQ, is because dad, her brother, and her sister are all basketball coaches, so the game tends to be topic of discussion.

"With my dad coaching me in high school, and AAU, and youth basketball, I'm just super passionate about the game and I love to talk about it with my siblings and other coaches, and just learn from them," said Anne.

Bair's '1 Train' won't pull into Manhattan until 2022, but in the meantime, she's hardly content.