Despite missing some key offensive weapons, the Bullets were in it until the end.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — It was a matchup of the last two Centennial Conference champions and it felt like it.

Saturday saw the Bullets put their 19-game win streak on the line against Haverford College.

The Fords were able to fend off Gettysburg College, 54-51. It was the Bullets first loss since their season opener against Messiah College.

Carly Rice led the way for Gettysburg College with 14 points.