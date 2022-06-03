Gettysburg heads to state playoffs with District III 5A crown

HERSHEY, Pa. — Mechanicsburg and Gettysburg girls met in 5A title game at Giant Center Saturday. For the Warriors they were looking to get back to the state playoffs after missing last years state tournament by placing second. For the Wildcats this run to the finals already magical as they made their championship game appearance. A finish with a gold medal around their neck would be a cherry on top.
The students for both schools brought the energy and Priya Loran and her Mechanicsburg company led 31-30 after three quarters.
In the fourth Gettysburg used their experience with Anne Bair and Camryn Felix as well Autumn Oaster to grab the lead and 42-36 win.
The video attached is FOX43's coverage of the 5A title game in Hershey on Saturday.
