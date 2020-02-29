Gettysburg girls and Mount Calvary boys earn first ever district titles

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Gettysburg girls and Mount Calvary boys basketball teams now have something in common. The Warriors and Chargers both won their first ever district championships in 2020. Gettysburg used their experience in last year's district final setback to finish the job this year, defeating Twin Valley 46-40. Mount Calvary jumped in front of Halifax and stayed there to win 71-56. Highlights and postgame reaction from both games are included in this story from FOX43's Andrew Kalista.