Bullets lacrosse teams prepare for big weekend in NCAA tournament

Both of Gettysburg College lacrosse men's and women's teams are playing in the NCAA Tournament.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Gettysburg not only has their men's lacrosse program in the tournament but their women's team, as well.

This is their first full season in three years. The men's team played just six games last year, behind every other team in their conference that played around 20-games. The men's team knows they've had to battle to make it thus far, ending Dickinson's perfect season last weekend.

"When we started this whole thing we just said to the guys, we have to keep getting better throughout the course of the year and I give them a lot of credit. They've continued to show up and practice hard every day and we've grown throughout the year we only having played six games last year we were definitely behind a lot of our you know upcoming opponents," said Peter Toner, first year head coach.



"I think the lack of discussion about Gettysburg this this summer and coming into this fall is definitely a drive for all of us specially us seniors having missed out on a lot of opportunity we all of us were super excited to get back out there and prove a point and I think we've done so thus far," said senior attack, Spencer Knife.

The Bullets are on the road in Virginia to face Union College in the NCAA Quarterfinals.

The women get the comfort of playing on their home turf.

An overtime, come from behind win hosting Roanoke kept their season alive and kept the historic career for their long time head coach Carol Cantele in her 30th and final season, going.

“You practice these things in your practice settings but it never emulates what is going to happen in a game," Carol Cantele.

They aren't strangers to the NCAA Tournament. This is their 20th appearance since 2000.



“Being on this field and like having coached by our side we were always like in the center of greatness and we definitely realize that and it's just like an honor to like be with this program," said Nora Janzer, senior defender.