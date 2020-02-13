Gettysburg and Dallastown advance to York-Adams girls final

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — The York-Adams girls basketball semifinals played out on the court at Dallastown High School on Wednesday Night. Playing as the visitors on their home floor, Dallastown defeated Red Lion in the first game of the doubleheader 35-30. In the nightcap, Gettysburg edged Central York 34-32. The Wildcats and Warriors will now face each other for the league championship on Friday Night, 7pm at York College. Highlights from the games are included in this story.