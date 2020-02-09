Garden Spot turns to live streams for fall sports

With capacity limitations, high schools are looking to live stream sporting events for the fans who can't attend.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — As Garden Spot volleyball was one of the last team's standing in the state last fall, the Spartan faithful were always there to support them on their long playoff run.

But with the COVID-19 precautions in place, the high school knew they had to find a way to make their games available to the parents and fans who can't be in attendance. That's where live streaming will come into play.

"Everybody is looking for something, whether it's YouTube or Facebook Live, but it seems like each school, at least in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, will have some sort of streaming service, especially with volleyball," said Garden Spot Athletic Director Marc Schaffer.

It's as easy as setting up an iPad, which the Spartans now have two, in case the soccer and volleyball teams are competing at the same time. That live feed will now be seen on YouTube.

"I was going to look at Facebook and at YouTube. Ultimately our tech department could create us a YouTube channel just for athletics so that's what we went with. The one thing with YouTube over Facebook, if you have a smart TV or streaming device, you can pull up YouTube up on your TV and watch from there," said Schaffer.

Like Garden Spot, some schools learned quickly that to have a channel, they had to have at least a thousand subscribers to their account in order to live stream games.

"So our first event isn't until September 24th that we're going to have to live stream, so we have some time to work out the kinks if there are any, but once we do, we're good to go," added Schaffer.

While live streams are not foreign to high schools in District III, most are used for school boards and major school events. But sports has worked, and in these challenging times, this access could be beneficial to the student athletes trying to get looks at the next level.

"If they're looking to get recruited, their highlights are already on YouTube so they can pull that and break it down," said Schaffer.

It's a service that's also there for the people who'd usually be at the games, but can't with the capacity limitations of 25 people.