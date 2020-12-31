Game Day Charity Challenge donations go to York County Food Bank and Salvation Army

It's the most important part of the season long Game Day Charity Challenge. FOX43 and Members 1st Federal Credit Union conclude their NFL picks segment by making $5,000 donations to the charities they were representing during the NFL regular season. Mike Wilson from Members 1st defeated FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski in the challenge 17-15. Mike was picking for the York County Food Bank so Members 1st presented a virtual check for $5,000. The Salvation Army was the charity Todd represented so FOX43 mirrored the donation and gave $5,000 to the Salvation Army.