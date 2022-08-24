Fun on the hill at the Little League World Series

Sliding down the hill near Lamade Stadium has been a fun tradition for generations of baseball fans.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One of the biggest attractions for younger fans at the Little League World Series is sliding down the famous big hill.

There are many traditions at the Little League World Series. Some folks enjoy trading pins; others enjoy a game of catch. But one of the most iconic traditions is sliding down the hill overlooking Lamade Stadium.

"It is really fun. It is my first time ever doing it, so I have always seen it on TV and have always wanted to do it. So, it's my first time, and it is a lot of fun," Easton Miller said.

"It is really fun going down," Reed Hanson said. "It is kind of fast."

Luccia Gustafson from Connecticut came prepared. She made her own sled out of cardboard. She even named it the Luccia-mobile.

"It has been really fun, but I have been falling over a bunch, and it is not going so well, but I am going to keep trying to go down the hill."

The hill is not just for smaller kids; 17-year-old Alexandria Chilson is enjoying the hill with her cousin.

"This is my little cousin's first time here, and they have been talking about the hill all week, so I am going to try and help them have some fun," Chilson said.

It is the Neghandi brothers' first time at the Little League World Series. They have been in South Williamsport all week, but they finally got to go down the hill on Wednesday.