Full Interview: Kyle Reinhardt after first All-Star win

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — After a crazy good start to the year, finishing second at Screven in Georgia. Just the second race out for the All-Star Circuit of Champions. Point series rookie contender Kyle Reinhardt had weeks that just weren't going his way. The team put together a new car and Saturday evening on the Dirt Oval at Route 66, Reinhardt won his very first dash, started on the pole of the feature, led every lap of the feature to collect his very first All-Star win.