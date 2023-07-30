From JUCO to the MLB: Tyler Kennedy's unique journey to being a Pittsburgh Pirate

The pitcher and Midlands Native was taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates in this year's draft.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tyler Kennedy is ready to embark on his MLB Journey.

The Midlands native and right handed pitcher was taken in the 19th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in this year's draft.

"Just overwhelmed with emotions because there has been a lot of sacrifice that has gone into this process." Kennedy said.

It wasn’t that long ago that Kennedy had zero college offers as a Sophomore at AC Flora before transferring to Georgia Premier Academy.

It was there that he hit his stride and earned a scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh.

But things didn’t’ go as planned.

"I just kind of went through some freshman struggles, playing on the ACC level, it was just a lot to take in." Kennedy said.

After a disappointing freshman season at Pitt, Kennedy transferred to Florida Southwestern State, a Junior College.

This forced him to start from the bottom which added fuel to his fire.

"It fueled me a good bit because it forced me to come and prove myself and get back to what I was.” Kennedy said.

This past season, Kennedy did just that.

He threw a team high 59 strikeouts and was second on the team in wins.

Those numbers and a reshaped mindset led him right back to the city that he left one year ago.

"Once it settled in, I was like, that’s crazy I went to school there and now I got drafted by Pittsburgh.” Kennedy said.

As he did at Georgia Premiere and Florida Southwestern State, Kennedy is ready to work his way up the Pirate organization.

"They’re getting someone who is a workaholic and a great person, as well as a great ball player.” Kennedy said.

From JUCO to the MLB, Kennedy hopes his journey serves as inspiration.

"There was a time where I thought this isn’t it but I had a strong support system so I hope people get to see that life is not easy you just have to battle through it.” Kennedy said.

Kennedy has signed his contract and over-slot deal with the Pirates and is in Florida working with Pittsburgh's rookie level affiliate the FCL Pirates.