From inside Citizens Bank Park | Phillies continue run at World Series title

We spoke with Mickey Morandini about the Phillies' run to the World Series title on FOX43 Morning News.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies' magical postseason run continued on Tuesday night.

The team took a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Astros with a 7-0 drubbing in which the team tied the World Series record for home runs in a game with five.

Now, the team's attention turns to Wednesday night's Game 4.

We spoke to Phillies' team ambassador Mickey Morandini to get his thoughts on the team's postseason run and chances to take the World Series title, while also getting another look around Citizens Bank Park.