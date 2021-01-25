Frenzy: Teams battle to overcome sloppy play

It may be January but few teams are in mid-season form

YORK, Pa. — The winter sports season is moving right along but if you have been to any basketball games or have caught one on a stream this year there is one observation that can't be missed. Few area teams are in mid-season form.

Players know it, parents and fans can see it and coaches are trying to address it.

“It is something we focus on in practice, we were very sloppy our first two - three games," coach Tim Speraw said after his Lebanon Cedars downed Elizabethtown last week.

“It is just a constant work in progress (at practice).”

His squad started off slow in the contest with some turnovers but rebounded nicely to control the game in the second half.

As the schedule roles on playoff positions will be determined, but many of these games seem anywhere near the quality of January basketball we are accustomed to seeing at this point and coaches don't have to look far to pinpoint a reason.

“Even (our guys) just facial expressions, you could tell what is going on but everything is hidden under the mask," Speraw added. "Everything is muffled, it is hard to communicate and that has a lot to do with how sloppy games have been."

Susquehanna Township head coach Gary Martin has another reason.

“I'll tell you it is just the lack of minutes in the gym and lack of games.”

Martin knows games matter and teams improve with more competition, last year in their opener Susquehanna Township did not look good, losing by more than 30 points. The Tribe persevered and advanced to the round of 16 in the PIAA State Playoffs before losing to Tamaqua on March 10, 2020. That was their last game before they opened Wednesday night against Bishop McDevitt.

"We practiced Monday, Tuesday and here we are today (Wednesday) and I am so thankful that the kids are basketball junkies that we were able to put a good show on tonight.”

Starting the year with a victory is always good but for Susquehanna Township it is huge with an already shortened year, made even shorter with an additional COVID-19 pause. Through it all Martin said goals remain high.