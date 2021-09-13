Frenzy: Penn State loves being back at Beaver Stadium

Clifford continues to grow as QB with late check downs & long rides in the backfield

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It was a gorgeous afternoon in Happy Valley for Penn State's home opener. Packed stands for the first time since 2019 and the home team delivers a complete performance in front of the fans.

The offense came out and established themselves right away. Noah Cain caps off a methodical 13-play, 78 yard drive. The lions take advantage of a soft cardinals defense and take what they give them. When they get the ball back after a stout defense. Clifford goes back to work connecting with Keyvonne Lee inside the ten yard line which sets up an under center QB sneak for a score. Two possessions, two touchdowns.

Later on it was Jahan Dotson who made it look easy on the hitch, as he wiggles in from 25 yards out and the lead grows to 24-3.

The defense wasn't about to be outdone, Jesse Luketa, makes agreat one handed grab dropping into the flats, and that would be a pick six.