Frenzy: "No Sports" recommendation reactions

PIAA asks General Assembly to get involved, worries about impact on post high school opportunities

YORK, Pa. — As the PIAA met on late in the week and voted to further delay the fall athletic season another two weeks, one statement in their announcement caught some peoples attention. That the organization wants to further discuss sports with the governor and his agencies and also the Pennsylvania General Assembly. State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman is on board getting involved.

"It’s sort of an unusual request," said Corman. "If they need something legislatively we are certainly ready to considerate it in a timely fashion, so we are all in to help because if you take this from a perspective of we can do this, if we are just smart about it than we can get this done," he added.

As athletes around the state wait to see what is next, the feeling of loosing their season is devastating. And for at least one local player the fear is what kind of affect it can have on their futures.

"That last announcement was nervous but we have been working our safety plan the best we can and I think we deserve the best shot to get this season in," said Manheim Township's Cade Clancy. The senior linebacker said sports play an important roll into educational prospects for many athletes after high school.