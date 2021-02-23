Franklin & Marshall grad Finch named Timberwolves head coach

Finch was an All-American for the Diplomats in the early 1990's.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin & Marshall experienced plenty of success in the early 90's when Chris Finch was running up and down the court for the Diplomats.

While Finch's playing days are behind him, the Timberwolves are hoping he can help them to get back on track. Minnesota announced that Finch will be the team's next head coach.

“Chris brings a wealth of basketball experience from his time in the NBA, G League and Internationally. He is one of the most creative basketball minds in the NBA, has success maximizing players, and I am excited to see him bring our team to the next level and beyond," said Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas.

Timberwolves Introduce Head Coach Chris Finch https://t.co/XQ149MXoVy — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 22, 2021

Finch boasts 24 years of basketball experience between his time coaching in the NBA and G-League.

After playing his high school hoops at Wilson High School, he went on to play for Franklin & Marshall under legendary coach Glenn Robinson.

Finch was an all-american for the Diplomats during the 1991 and 1992 seasons and helped rewrite many Franklin & Marshall records. Upon graduating, Finch's record with the Diplomats 102-13.

The Reading native was inducted into the Franklin & Marshall Hall of Fame in 2002.