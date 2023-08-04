Franklin & Marshall and Gettysburg renew baseball rivalry for the 186th time

The Bullets and Diplomats met on the diamond once again in one of the conference's oldest rivalries

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — It's one of the fiercest rivalries in all of college athletics. The Gettysburg Bullets and the Franklin & Marshall Diplomats renewed their rivalry for the 186th time in school history.

F&M has controlled the series the past few years winning 6 straight series, but the Bullets never think about that when it comes to game time. Both schools are very similar in the way they recruit as well as the type of student-athletes they go after and it's always fun when they get together.

"Everything is built around this game and getting our team ready to go," said Gettysburg head coach Cory Beddick "We are very similar schools in everything we do and I think that makes the rivalry better."

Some of the local players know what the rivalry means growing up nearby both schools.

"There is nothing like it in a rivalry game," said Lancaster native and Gettysburg first baseman Matthew Peipher "Being from Lancaster facing F&M it's got some meaning to me I know some of their players some of them know me so it always brings out my competitiveness when we play."