Franklin frustrated by lack of answers

"While I appreciate the complexities and difficulties of this decision, for the leaders of our conference, I'm extremely frustrated because we still have very few answers to communicate to our young men and their families about their futures, and very little understanding of the factors contributing to the decision," Franklin said in a Zoom conference call.

"I love to see our players have voices. I love to see the parents have voices. I know they do within our organization and we've had a lot of meaningful conversations. I had a meeting with the parents last night and it's hard because you continue to have these meetings and again, you still don't have a whole lot of answers for them," added Franklin. "But I still think the ability to get together, look each other in the face, and let them know what you do know is important. Do I think things are going to change? I don't think we're going to go back to a fall season. I don't think that's going to open. I don't think the petitions and the voices allow us to say, 'We're going to go back and play this fall.' I wish that was the case but I don't see that happening."