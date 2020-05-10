x
FOX43 and Members 1st Game Day Charity Challenge 2020

From October 8 to December 17, Todd and Mike will select the winner of each Thursday Night Football game as well as every game shown on FOX43.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Game Day Charity Challenge featuring FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Members 1st Chief Marketing Officer Mike Wilson is underway.

The win-loss record for both Todd and Mike will be updated each week.

At the end of the promotion, the individual with the best record will have $5,000 donated to his respective charity:

FOX43 - Salvation Army

Members 1st - York County Food Bank (Hunger Free York)

