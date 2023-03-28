FOX43 travels to Canada for Hershey Bears road game broadcast

The Bears play in Toronto on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. on FOX43 at the historic Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TORONTO, ON — It's not often we travel internationally for an assignment, but on Tuesday Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Executive Producer Ed Albert hit the road to Toronto for a special Hershey Bears broadcast.

The Bears play the Toronto Marlies at historic Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. in a game televised by FOX43.

The early faceoff is due to a kids' day promotion by the Marlies. It's similar to a tradition in America for minor league baseball games.

In the above video, our crew documented their travel and gave a quick look at the venue for the game.

The Bears and Marlies are two of the top three teams in the AHL's Eastern Conference, this could even be a possible playoff preview!

Enjoy the game on FOX43 Wednesday at 11 a.m.!