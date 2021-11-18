FOX43 and Members 1st Game Day Charity Challenge -- Week 7

From Oct. 7 to Dec. 16, FOX43's Todd Sadowski and Members 1st's Mike Wilson will select the winner of each Thursday Night Football game.

The Game Day Charity Challenge featuring FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Members 1st Chief Marketing Officer Mike Wilson is underway.

From Oct. 7 to Dec. 16, Todd and Mike will partner with charitable partners to select the winner of each Thursday Night Football game.

For every week Todd picks correctly, the charity he partners with will collect a donation, and the same applies for every correct pick that Mike makes.

No matter what, the charities are the winners!

This week's partners are:

FOX43 - Hellam Township Police K-9 Association

Members 1st - Art of Recycle

Each winner gets a $750 donation, while the unlucky selection still receives a $250 donation, for a total of $1,000 donated each week.

To get involved with the Hellam Township Police K-9 Association, contact James Pollock at (717) 577-0170 ext. 205 or via email at jpollock@hellamtownship.com.