FOX43 and Members 1st Game Day Charity Challenge -- Week 4

From Oct. 7 to Dec. 16, FOX43's Todd Sadowski and Members 1st's Mike Wilson will select the winner of each Thursday Night Football game.

YORK, Pa. — The Game Day Charity Challenge featuring FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Members 1st Chief Marketing Officer Mike Wilson is underway.

From Oct. 7 to Dec. 16, Todd and Mike will partner with charitable partners to select the winner of each Thursday Night Football game.

Todd is off to a 3-0 start, so Team Mike has some catching up to do.

For every week Todd picks correctly, the charity he partners with will collect a donation, and the same applies for every correct pick that Mike makes.

No matter what, the charities are the winners!

This week's partners are:

FOX43 - Cover Six Canines, which assists veterans and first responders with securing and training service dogs at no cost

Members 1st - Lancaster City Police Foundation, which helps fund the Lancaster Bureau of Police K9 Unit.

Each winner gets a $750 donation, while the unlucky selection still receives a $250 donation, for a total of $1,000 donated each week.

To get involved with Cover Six Canines, contact Ed Kohr, the organization's president, at (717) 576-1243 or via email at cscedkohr@gmail.com.