Former York Catholic star Hakeem Kinard helps players prepare for upcoming football season

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer is giving back his hometown and working with some of the areas best athletes

YORK, Pa. — Former York Catholic and St. Francis university star Hakeem Kinard knows what it takes to be a successful football player. His skills have even led him to a short time in the NFL and now he's giving back to kids in the area to help them reach their dreams. He started the company Prolific Performance and is using his talents to train the next up and coming area stars.

'I wanted to do something I really loved and giving back knowledge that I gained over the years playing football I thought it would be important for these young guys,' said Kinard "So just having the next guy to motivate you the next guy to teach you is really important so I just wanted to build that family bond.'

Some of the athletes Kinard trains include Dallastown star Wide Receiver and University of Pittsburgh commit Kenny Johnson. Kinard also works with Shippensburg do it all offensive weapon Khalid Dorsey. Both star athletes say it's nice to have a guy give back especially being in their backyard

'He's somebody out here pushing you giving you the work giving you the tools you know,' said Johnson 'A lot of stuff that I work on releases top of the route routes that I run in general come from Hakeem so I'm forever grateful for him.'

Kinard was named first-team all NEC his final season at SFU. He says his main thing is his star athletes setting the example for the young ones.