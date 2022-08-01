Former Shippensburg star Dustin Sleva talks NBA summer league journey | Sunday Sitdown

Shippensburg's all time leading scorer talks playing with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg University's all time leading scorer Dustin Sleva recently got the opportunity of a lifetime joining the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors for the NBA's summer league. Sleva who currently is enjoying a brilliant career in Paris, got the call to show what he can do in an NBA setting. He started strong in the California Classic and his play earned him a spot on the Las Vegas roster.

'I played more of a guard position when I was playing with the Warriors then a big position in Europe,' said Sleva 'In the NBA the two three and four are kind of interchangeable ,so a couple times I have to use a ball screen or I had to defend a ball screen where I'm guarding the ball so that was a lot different but I adapted pretty quickly and I got used to the game pretty fast.'

Sleva finished his Raiders career with over two thousand points and is the schools all time leading rebounder as well with over one thousand. He currently plays for Betclic Elite in Paris.

He says Coach Fite played a huge role in his development.