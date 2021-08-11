Former PSU All-Big Ten Center, Matt Stankiewitch talks Penn State O-line toughness

YORK, Pa. — Penn State football slogans include, "Black Shoes, Basic Blues," and "No names all game." It might as well include "Soft O-line play." Yes, we know Penn State cannot run the football. It seems no matter James Franklin says about wanting his offensive line to play with more of an "edge" and to be a little more physical at the point of the attack . It just can't seem to move the sticks with the run game.