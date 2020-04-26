Former Penn State linebacker Cam Brown is drafted by the New York Giants

Brown went in the sixth round with the 183rd overall selection.

Former Penn State linebacker Cam Brown was selected Saturday in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

The 6-5, 233-pound Maryland native started all 13 games for the Nittany Lions last season, recording 72 tackles (5.5 for loss), two sacks, and four pass breakups. He was a third-team all-conference selection in his senior season in Happy Valley.

Brown spent the 2017 season as a backup before starting 12 of 13 games as a junior in 2018.

His cousin, Andre Davis, was a former standout at Virginia Tech who played in the NFL as a wide receiver.

Brown was projected to go in the fifth round prior to the draft by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein, who believes he has potential to become a starter if he can improve in some areas of weakness.

Here's Zierlein's full analysis of Brown: