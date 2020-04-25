Former Penn State cornerback John Reid drafted by the Houston Texans

Former Penn State cornerback John Reid was selected by the Houstan Texans in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
The 5-10, 187-pound defensive back spent three seasons as one of the Nittany Lions' top players in the secondary, recovering from a knee injury that scuttled his 2017 season.
The Mount Laurel, NJ native played in 13 games as a freshman, starting in two, and became a full-time starter as a sophomore in 2016. He took a redshirt season in 2017 after injuring his knee in the spring, but returned to the starting lineup in 2018, where he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference honors.
Last year, Reid was again an all-conference honorable mention selection with 37 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and eight pass breakups.
NFL.com analysts Lance Zierlein projects Reid to be a slot cornerback in the NFL.
Here's his full overview of Reid:
"Competitive press nickel who uses mirror quickness and controlled hand work to make press release uncomfortable for receivers. Reid's body control and balance allow him to play a stickier brand of coverage underneath, but that coverage will fade as routes progress. He can be mismatched with big speed or big size and doesn't feature the physical profile of a capable run-support defender. Reid's passion, competitiveness and football IQ are fun to watch, but physical limitations could cap his ceiling."
