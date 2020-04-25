Former Penn State cornerback John Reid drafted by the Houston Texans

Reid, a longtime starter in Happy Valley, was taken in the fourth round.

Former Penn State cornerback John Reid was selected by the Houstan Texans in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

The 5-10, 187-pound defensive back spent three seasons as one of the Nittany Lions' top players in the secondary, recovering from a knee injury that scuttled his 2017 season.

The Mount Laurel, NJ native played in 13 games as a freshman, starting in two, and became a full-time starter as a sophomore in 2016. He took a redshirt season in 2017 after injuring his knee in the spring, but returned to the starting lineup in 2018, where he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference honors.

Last year, Reid was again an all-conference honorable mention selection with 37 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and eight pass breakups.

NFL.com analysts Lance Zierlein projects Reid to be a slot cornerback in the NFL.

Here's his full overview of Reid: