Remembering former NFL wide receiver and Buffalo native Mike Williams

TAMPA, Fla. — A tragic accident in Florida has many people reflecting on the life of retired NFL player and Buffalo native Mike Williams.

His father and two other sources tells Channel 2's Claudine Ewing he has died, contrary to other media reports saying that Williams is alive and on life support.

The former Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver suffered serious injuries in a construction accident.

Williams, 36, played high school football at Riverside before a collegiate career at Syracuse University. Tampa Bay drafted him in the fourth round in 2010. He played four seasons with the Bucs before finishing his career with the Bills in 2014.

