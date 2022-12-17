Former Dallastown Wildcats teammates prepare to meet in New Mexico Bowl

Ben Ward and Ricky Cole meet again in the New Mexico bowl after being teammates in high school

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — It is not often that that two teammates go their separate ways and meet back up on the same field, but that's exactly what is going to happen in the New Mexico bowl game for BYU offensive lineman Ben Ward and SMU defensive lineman Ricky Cole III.

The two best friends and teammates starred for the Wildcats before making their journey to college. Ward says it will truly be a special moment to see his former teammate.

"We have been through so much and for him this is his last collegiate game," Ward said.

"We put so much blood sweat and tears into every game, preparation, and practice that a lot of people don't see, but to do it against my childhood best friend my brother for sure before the game it is going to be emotional," Ward explained.

The two might be on opposite sideline, but Ward is focused on getting a win over his buddy. It will be a tall task as the Mustangs are currently favored in the game. Regardless of the outcome the support will always be there.

"It's a dream we talked about since we were kids," Ward said.

"I call him my brother because he really is my brother man we played we have been together and been through so much."

Of course, the Dallastown community will be behind them both. Motivation for both players to put on a show will be strong and hopefully inspire the current Wildcats hoping to get to the next level.

"Hopefully I can just you know motivate them that a kid from Dallastown high school can play division one ball," said Ward.