Former Calder Cup winning Hershey Bears coach Bob Hartley returns to York for Hockey Camp

Players and coaches from all over the world stop in York to work with youth hockey players

YORK, Pa. — The York ice arena welcomed former Hershey Bears head coach Bob Hartley for the 18th year at his annual high intensity hockey camp. Many youth hockey players attend the camp to work on their skills throughout the summer. Player come from far and wide, some even coming in from overseas from countries like Latvia to learn from the legend.

'It feels really nice," said camper Benjamin Morrison 'I’ve been to a lot of camps like these with NHL players and this is the best camp by far.'

Players spend all week working on their craft with games and scrimmages in between. Hartley's Bears won the Calder Cup title in 1997 and then he went on to coach the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL. He said it's always special to return to the area.

'It is always great for myself to come back to this area because Hershey has been a special place York has been a special place,' said Hartley 'People have treated us like so well.'

Not all the work is done on the ice, players are treated with intense film sessions off the ice and some have even received specific coaching right from former NHL players.