Former Bears coach brings junior hockey team to Hershey

Bruce Boudreau and his wife Crystal are starting a new United States Premier Team

The hockey memories in Hershey are all good for Bruce Boudreau. He guided the Bears to a Calder Cup Championship in 2006. After his promotion to the Washington Capitals and more than a decade as a head coach in the NHL, Bruce Boudreau and his wife Crystal are now residents in Chocolatetown. They are also owners of a new United States Premier Hockey League Team that will call Hersheypark Arena home.

"Every time I went by the Giant Center and Hershey Arena, I thought this would be a really good thing for Hershey," Boudreau said. "We thought this was the big void, if there was any, if there was any void in hockey here, was 18, 19 and 20-year olds."