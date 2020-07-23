Former basketball coaches now hosting podcast

Rocky Parise and Kevin Schieler stepped away from the hardwood and soon after stepped behind the mic

Before the spring season was abruptly ended, several area basketball coaches turned in their clipboards, including Elizabethtown's Rocky Parise and Central York's Kevin Schieler.

"Unfortunately Elizabethtown plays Central York the first game of the season every year and they kick our butts," chuckled Parise. "But it really prepared us as the season went on."

"I think it started out with a mutual respect and the way we were running our programs," explained Schieler.

No coach ever truly leaves the game and the pair have found a way to keep tabs on their passion.

"Here we are, two, I like to still call myself young, I don't know if I am or not, but we're both about the same age and we both recently retired from coaching so a month later we were posting our first podcast," said Parise. "We knew nothing about podcasting and still don't really, but we're getting it out there and people are listening."

The Early Retirement Podcast is three episodes in and takes you inside the mind of a high school basketball coach.

From stories to offseason approaches and guest interviews, Parise and Schieler have already heard reaction from their peers.

Unlike their time on the sidelines there's no game plan. They're going day by day and the enjoying the ride as they go.