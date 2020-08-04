Former Baron, Royer is Baylor bound

The long snapper will be a grad transfer for the Bears this fall.

MANHEIM, Pa. — When Gunnar Royer graduated from Manheim Central High School, he had several Division 1 walk-on offers to play football.

With out of state tuition constantly on the rise, Royer would head to IUP where he was a long snapper for the Crimson Hawks.

Whether he was in practice or attending a Kohl's Professional Camp, his dream to play D1 football remained.