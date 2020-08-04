Former Baron, Royer is Baylor bound

MANHEIM, Pa. — When Gunnar Royer graduated from Manheim Central High School, he had several Division 1 walk-on offers to play football.
With out of state tuition constantly on the rise, Royer would head to IUP where he was a long snapper for the Crimson Hawks.
Whether he was in practice or attending a Kohl's Professional Camp, his dream to play D1 football remained.
Baylor University was in immediate need of a long snapper after theirs graduated this past year. The Bears reached out to Royer in February and now the Lancaster County native is Waco, Texas bound this fall.