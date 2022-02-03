x
For Steelers assistant Austin, a long and mysterious wait

Austin, who is Black, says he has been interviewed for an NFL head coaching vacancy 11 times and has yet to be hired.
Credit: Associated Press/Gene J. Puskar
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach Teryl Austin watches the team warm up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin says the NFL needs to keep finding opportunities for coaches of color.

Austin, who is Black, says he has been interviewed for an NFL head coaching vacancy 11 times and has yet to be hired.

Austin is one of several Black coaches named in a lawsuit filed by former Miami head coach Brian Flores alleging racist hiring practices in the league.

Austin told The Associated Press in October he thinks there's a chance race played a role in a team's decision not to hire him but added he believes mechanisms like the Rooney Rule that requires teams to interview diverse candidates for leadership positions is an effective tool.

