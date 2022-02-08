York-Adams hosts football media day

The teams are looking for a fresh start in the 2022 season.

YORK, Pa. — The football media day grind got underway with the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association (YAIAA) going first.

All three sections were present, and the smiles were everywhere as we got another day closer to the season. Each team was happy to talk about their hard work and effort that they put in over the off-season. With each passing day and belief that they have improved from the prior season, each team has high aspirations for 2022.

Yes, some teams returned a bunch of starters while others seem to be replacing all of last year's Top 22, but none of that matters at the moment because the pre-season is the time when everybody is equal and ready to prove what they are made of once the season starts.

In the video above, listen to players from the YAIAA talk about prepping for the season.