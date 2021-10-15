The Frenzy Five: Here are five games to watch in Week 8

A rivalry game between Hempfield and Manheim Township is our FOX43 Frenzy Game of the Week.

YORK, Pa. — Central Pennsylvania's high school football season has already entered the home stretch, hard as that might be to believe.

As Week 8 approaches, teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn, and YAIAA are vying for position in their respective division races while worrying about their spot in the District 3 power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields.

So the stakes continue to rise from now through the end of the month.

Here are five big matchups to watch this week.

FOX43 FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

Hempfield (1-1, 4-3) at Manheim Township (2-0, 5-2)

This is one of the Lancaster-Lebanon League's fiercest rivalries, no matter the sport. Throw in a bunch of Section 1 title and District 3 Class 6A playoff implications, and you've got the makings of a real barnburner for our Game of the Week.

Township is currently tied with Wilson atop the section standings, and has won four in a row since struggling to a 1-2 start. The Blue Streaks have dominated in section play, burying Cedar Crest 42-7 two weeks ago and hammering Penn Manor 48-14 last week.

The Streaks' passing game centers around Penn State recruit Anthony Ivey, who has caught 43 passes for 554 yards and six touchdowns from QB Hayden Johnson (124-171-5, 1,523 yards, 19 TDs). The ground game is powered by the trio of Nick Good (33-265, two TDs), Isaiah Jones (40-227, four TDs), and Matt Torres (34-99), who split the carries nearly evenly.

Hempfield is coming off an eyebrow-raising 20-13 homecoming loss to Cedar Crest last week. The Black Knights' other losses came to highly regarded Manheim Central (14-0) and Central York (35-21).

QB Cameron Harbaugh has completed 75 of 133 passes for 1,111 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the Knight offense. His top targets are Adam Acker (27-348, two TDs) and Andy Garcia (12-267). Harbaugh is also Hempfield's leading rusher, with 480 yards and five touchdowns on 116 carries.

Hempfield needs a victory here to keep its precarious position in the District 3 Class 6A playoff chase. The Knights are currently No. 8 in the district's power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff brackets. Only eight teams make the 6A field, and Section 1 co-leader Wilson is right on Hempfield's heels at No. 9. (The Bulldogs face Cedar Crest Friday, visit Hempfield next week, and host Township in Week 10.)

Township checks in at No. 6 in the power rankings, and is looking to climb into the top four, which guarantees a home matchup in the first round.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Columbia (2-0, 5-1) at Annville-Cleona (2-0, 3-3)

It's a first-place showdown in Section 4 of the L-L League, as the streaking Crimson Tide take on the dangerous Little Dutchmen in a game that also has District 3 playoff implications for both.

Columbia has won four in a row since falling 28-18 to Donegal in Week 2. The Tide has the league's most prolific offense, averaging 448 yards and 40;5 points per game. QB Robert Footman leads the league in pass yardage (1,846, with a 58% completion rate) and is tied for the lead in passing touchdowns (19). He has three solid targets to choose from in Artie Poindexter (31-359, three TDs), Dominic Diaz-Ellis (29-549, seven TDs), and J'von Collazo (24-387, four TDs), and is dangerous when he decides to run the ball himself, leading the team with 309 yards and nine TDs on 82 carries.

It's been an up-and-down year for A-C, which has won two in a row since struggling to a 1-3 start. (Both A-C and Columbia have lost a game to COVID-19 issues.) The Dutchmen are coming off a 55-21 drubbing of Peqeua Valley last week.

A-C does most of its damage on the ground, where the tandem of Rogan Harter (40-591, nine TDs) and Chase Maguire (98-498, five TDs) lead an attack that averages 298 yards per game.

Columbia is currently ranked second in the Class 2A power rankings; the top four teams make the district playoffs. A-C is No. 6 in Class 3A, where the top eight teams get in. Both could use a win here to solidify their grasp on potential playoff spots.

Middletown (1-1, 3-3) at Boiling Springs (2-0, 6-1)

The host Bubblers are tied with defending champ Steelton-Highspire on top of the Mid-Penn Capital standings, and have a date with the Rollers in Week 10. They want a win here to keep that potential showdown intact, but a victory would also keep them firmly at No. 2 in the Class 3A power rankings.

Middletown has had something of a Jekyll and Hyde season. The Blue Raiders got off to a 2-1 start, but suffered a stunning 8-7 loss to Juniata and a 26-0 drubbing by Steel-High in consecutive weeks. They then rebounded to bury Camp Hill 38-0 last week to get back to .500.

Now Middletown hopes to take down the Bubblers and climb a little higher in the Class 3A power rankings, where they currently sit at No. 5. The top eight teams make the district playoffs in Class 3A.

Spring Grove (2-1, 5-1) at Dallastown (3-1, 5-2)

The Rockets' tough week culminated in a 48-17 loss to defending YAIAA Division 1 champ Central York last Friday. They now look to rebound and continue their resurgent season with a win over the Wildcats -- but that won't be an easy task.

Spring Grove gave Central a run in the first half last week, building an early 10-3 lead in the second quarter. But they didn't have enough in the tank to contain the Panthers, who eventually rolled to victory behind Penn State recruit Beau Pribula. It was the end of a tough week for the Rockets' who had to deal with the off-field issues surrounding star player Tyree Brooks' alleged attack on an official following a victory over Dover in Week 6. Brooks was charged with felony assault in the incident, and his status with the team moving forward is unclear.

Spring Grove can turn things around this week, but Dallastown has other plans. The Wildcats have won five of their last six games, including a 38-26 victory against Dover last week. That win eased the sting of a 36-20 defeat at York High in Week 6.

Dallastown is currently ranked No. 7 in the Class 6A power rankings; eight teams make the playoff field. The Wildcats could use a victory here. Spring Grove, meanwhile, is No. 4 in the Class 5A rankings, where 14 teams make the playoffs. A win would go a long way toward getting the Rockets a first-round home game.

Delone Catholic (3-0, 3-3) at Fairfield (2-1, 3-2)

The Squires season appeared to be teetering on the edge a few weeks ago, when they struggled to an 0-3 start. But they sure have turned things on since then, reeling off three straight victories to get back to .500 (one of their games was called off by COVID).

Now they find themselves tied for first place with arch-nemesis York Catholic in the YAIAA Division 3 race, and back in the District 3 Class 1A playoff conversation. They're currently ranked No. 3 in the power rankings, but only two teams make the postseason.