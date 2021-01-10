The Frenzy Five: Here are 5 games to watch in Central PA for Week 6

The Frenzy Game of the Week is the Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash between Cumberland Valley (3-2) and CD East (4-1)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — We've officially reached the halfway point of the regular season in high school football. From here on, the stakes get higher every week.

That's certainly the case in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth, where it's time to start separating the contenders from the pretenders.

Which brings us to this week's FOX43 High School Frenzy Game of the Week -- a showdown between Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin East Friday night at Landis Field.

But that's far from the only big game we'll be watching this week.

Let's break it all down with this week's Frenzy Five.

FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

Cumberland Valley (2-0, 3-2) at Central Dauphin East (2-0, 4-1)

After starting off the season with a pair of lopsided losses to Manheim Central and Central York, CV has turned things around with a three-game winning streak that has thrust the Eagles into the thick of the Commonwealth title chase.

Last week, the Eagles defeated Altoona 27-14, riding a balanced offensive attack that generated 145 rushing yards and 148 passing yards. QB Isaac Sines threw for a pair of touchdowns and completed 12 of 19 pass attempts, and added a pair of field goals for CV.

The Eagles also got a defensive touchdown when Max Wilken returned an interception 27 yards to paydirt.

CV also has victories over Spring Ford (23-19) and Carlisle (27-24) during its current hot streak.

But the Eagles will face a huge test this week. CD East has won four in a row since its 24-21 loss to Manheim Township in Week 1, and the Panthers appear to be getting stronger as the year goes on.

CD East is coming off a 34-13 victory over State College last week. The Panthers rode a strong performance by RB Marcel McDaniels, who racked up 202 rushing yards and scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. Penn State-bound wideout Mekhi Flowers caught four passes for 68 yards and a score, while QB completed seven of eight passes for 106 yards and added a two-yard scoring run.

Meanwhile, the Panther defense held State College to just 147 total yards, including a miniscule 34 yards on the ground.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

New Oxford (2-0, 4-1) at Kennard-Dale (1-0, 4-1)

Kennard-Dale is currently a half-game behind New Oxford and Gettysburg in the YAIAA Division 2 standings, so this is a big one for the Rams, who are currently riding a four-game winning streak.

Last week, K-D blasted York Suburban 42-10, riding a stellar performance from RB Steven Lukes, who rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns and added another score on a 31-yard reception. The Rams' only loss this season was an 18-16 setback against Octorara in their season opener.

New Oxford will provide a challenge for Lukes and the K-D offense. The Colonials have shut out three of their five opponents this season, including last week's 31-0 triumph over Eastern York. The only blemish on New Oxford's record is a 14-7 loss to South Western in Week 3. No one has scored more than two touchdowns against the Colonial defense this season.

Offensively, New Oxford quarterback Jett Moore threw for three touchdowns and 143 passing yards against Eastern last week.

South Western (1-1, 4-1) at Central York (1-0, 4-0)

The first of two big YAIAA Division 1 showdowns this week pits the undefeated Panthers against the streaking Mustangs, who are hoping to fight their way back into the title picture by springing an upset.

Central York returned to action last week after their Week 4 game against Red Lion was scrapped due to COVID-19. The Panthers showed no signs of rust, pummeling Dover 68-21 to improve to 4-0. With Penn State coach James Franklin watching from the sidelines, Central QB and Nittany Lion recruit Beau Pribula put on a show by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half before taking a seat after halftime.

Pribula has 823 yards and 12 touchdowns on 43-of-60 passing in his first four games.

South Western rebounded from its 47-14 loss to Dallastown in Week 4 with a wild 42-35 victory over Red Lion last week. The Mustangs got a huge game from QB Shilo Bivins, who passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards and another score to help subdue the Lions. Bivins has completed 76 of 116 passes for 923 yards and seven scores, and is second on the team in rushing with 256 yards and four TDs.

William Penn (1-0, 3-1) at Dallastown (2-0, 4-1)

York High's highly anticipated showdown with Spring Grove was called off at the 11th hour last week, giving the Bearcats an unexpected week off. They'll get back at it Friday night with another big matchup with Dallastown, which is riding a four-game winning streak. The Wildcats dusted Northeastern 46-16 last week.

Dallastown put up some big offensive numbers in the victory, as QB Dylan Lease threw for 175 yards on 11 of 19 passing and found wideouts Kenny Johnson and Michael Scott for touchdowns. RB Coleton Mahorney added 146 rushing yards and a score for the Wildcats, who haven't lost since dropping a 28-21 decision to Hempfield in their season opener.

York High is also undefeated since its opener. The Bearcats ran into a buzzsaw against Governor Mifflin in Week 1, but have posted three impressive victories since then, including a wild come-from-behind 44-39 triumph over Coatesville in Week 3. The Bearcats have put up at least 40 points in all three of their victories, including a 60-spot against Dover in their last action.

Columbia (3-1) at Octorara (4-1)

Turning to the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Section 4 action opens with a big game right off the bat, as the league's two most potent offenses square off on Friday night.

Columbia (455 yards per game) and Octorara (415 yards per game) rank 1-2 in the L-L League in total offense. Octorara has a scored a league-high 208 points in its first five games, while Columbia's 160 points rank third in the league.

Look for a lot of points when these guys square off. #Analysis

Octorara shook off its 36-33 non-league loss to Phoenixville in Week 4 with a 54-0 rout of Lebanon last week. QB Weston Stoltzfus has completed 36 of 58 passes for 719 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and threw for five TDs against Lebanon last week.

Columbia was idle last week after its scheduled game with Ephrata was called off due to COVID-19. The Crimson Tide has won two in a row since falling 28-18 to Donegal in Week 2.