Stefen Wisniewski, who won Super Bowl titles with the Eagles and Chiefs, says he's signing with the Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski, who won Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, announced on social media Thursday that he is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent.

The 30-year-old guard is a former All-American at Penn State, but he was born and raised in Pittsburgh. He was a standout player at Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

Wisniewski was drafted in the second round of the 2011 draft by the Oakland Raiders. He played center at Oakland for four seasons before signing a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in 2015.

After starting all 16 games at center for the Jags that season, Wisniewski signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2016, later signing a three-year contract extension. Wisniewski shifted to guard in Philadelphia, playing in 14 games and starting 11 during the Eagles' Super Bowl championship season in 2017.

He was benched in favor of Isaac Seumalo in 2018 and cut by the Eagles one year later.

The Chiefs signed Wisniewski last season. He appeared in 11 games, including two as a starter, during Kansas City's Super Bowl title run.