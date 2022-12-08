Steel-High defeats Union to capture state football championship

Ronald Burnette scored three touchdowns for the Rollers, who got a heroic effort on defense to turn away the Scotties and take the PIAA Class 1A title.

YORK, Pa. — Winning the time of possession and field position battles are worthwhile goals to aim for in your average football game -- but the advantages mean little if you don't find the end zone.

That's the painful lesson Steelton-Highspire taught Union in Thursday afternoon's PIAA Class 1A championship game.

While the Scotties used their ground game to chew up clock and keep the powerful Roller offense off the field, they were unable to convert three scoring chances deep in Steel-High territory in the first half.

Eventually, those failures proved to be the difference in the game.

The Rollers made the most of their limited opportunities to build an early lead, and held on from there in a back-and-forth second half to earn a 22-8 victory and their fourth state title.

Ronald Burnette scored three touchdowns on the ground for the third straight game to lead the scoring effort for the Rollers, who won their 12th straight game and finished the season 14-1.

Steel-High's defense forced a pair of turnovers, got a safety, and thwarted several Union scoring threats to earn the victory.

Union's first two possessions ate up almost the entire first quarter, but amounted to zero points. Both drives ended on downs inside the Steel-High 20. The first was thwarted by a third-down holding penalty that negated a touchdown run, the second by a dropped pass that would have converted a 4th-and-10.

Meanwhile, the Rollers ran a total of six plays in the first quarter and did not pick up a first down until Erby hit Jaeion Perry for a 39-yard gain on 3rd-and-16 on an untimed down following a penalty at the end of the quarter.

The long pass ignited an 80-yard scoring drive for the Rollers, who converted a key 4th-and-5 from the 10-yard line with a jet sweep and cashed in when Burnette scored on a 3-yard TD run with 7:53 left in the first half.

The Rollers turned the Scotties away again just before halftime when Bam Appleby stepped in front of a Braylon Thomas pass in the Steel-High end zone for an interception with 59 seconds left.

Union had gotten into the Roller red zone with a pair of long runs by Thomas, who moved the ball from the Scotties' 22 to the Roller 13 with 1:18 to go.

In the second half, Burnette capped a pair of long scoring drives with short touchdown runs.

Union's only score came when Braylon Thomas scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter. The 2-point conversion failed, allowing the Rollers to maintain a 7-6 lead.

Steel-High answered with a scoring drive on its next possession, capped by a 1-yard TD run from Burnette. The PAT kick missed, allowing the Scotties to stay within striking distance.

Union got even closer when Erby was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety that cut the Roller lead to 13-8.

But Steel-High responded again, as Burnette capped a 51-yard march with his longest TD of the day, a 19-yard sprint around the right side that made it 20-8 with 5:33 to go.