Football

Shippensburg University grad dances her way onto Eagles cheerleading squad | Sunday Sitdown

Angel Golphin beats out hundreds of candidates that vied for a spot on Eagles sidelines

PHILADELPHIA — It's not every day that the Sunday Sitdown features a professional NFL cheerleader. This year when you're watching the Philadelphia Eagles play on FOX43 this fall, you may catch a glimpse of a former Shippensburg University cheerleader on the sidelines of the NFL team.

Angel Golphin, a Philadelphia native and 2015 Shippensburg University graduate, is one of 11 new members to join the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleading squad, beating out hundreds of candidates that vied for a spot.

In the Sunday Sitdown, Angel talks with FOX43's Digital Content Producer Cale Ahearn about the process and why she wanted to compete to be on the sidelines. 

