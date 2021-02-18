Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf calls out the league's handling of mental health

In a tearful message posted to Twitter, Leaf pleaded for help for his "NFL brothers."

TAMPA, Fla — Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf, who was briefly with the Buccaneers, is calling for more action from the league when it comes to supporting mental health.

In a passionate video posted to Twitter, Leaf pleaded for assistance for his "brothers," who he feels are being left behind.

“I don’t know what the f*** to do anymore. All my NFL brothers continue to die and nobody’s doing a god d*** thing about it," Leaf said through tears.

He wants the NFL to do more than, as he says, write condolence letters.

“If they were invested, they’d actually put some money behind the legends community and into the mental health and substance abuse side of it,” Leaf added.

The former quarterback claims that once you're bad for the NFL's brand "they could give two s***s."

His plea for further action comes as former Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead at Brandon hotel. Jackson's cause of death is not yet confirmed.

Leaf went on to say one of his "brothers" spent the weekend in a psych ward.

“I don’t know what the hell to do,” Leaf said while staring into the phone and shaking his head. “They don’t get how precious life is.”

Leaf has been vocal about his struggles. This April will mark nine years of sobriety for the former NFL star. But that doesn't make things easier.

In his video message, Leaf says he struggles with a "ton" of survivor's guilt.

“You need to do something…just be part of the solution.”

I don’t know who needs to hear this, or if I just needed to say it, but I will not continue to stand by and watch my brothers disappear because the multi billion $$$ corporation won’t do the right thing. @nfl @NFLPA do something!! #igoturback #nflbrotherhood pic.twitter.com/rQciHiPSgZ — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) February 16, 2021