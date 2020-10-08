Ryan Day fighting for Ohio State players as fate of Big Ten football season remains uncertain

Day says now is not the time to cancel and he says he hopes the conference leaders consider postponing the season.

Less than a week after the release of an updated schedule, the Big Ten football season appears to be in jeopardy amid concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told 10TV's Dom Tiberi that he is fighting to make sure there is a Buckeye football season this year.

"There are still a lot of things we can work through and ways for us to keep pushing down the road of figuring out solutions to this," Day said. "And exhausting all options before we make our final decision."

Sources told Dom Tiberi that the current Hahaschedule does not look promising and there is talk of postponing the season to late fall or early spring. An announcement could come from the conference as early as Tuesday.

The Detroit Free Press reported Monday that the Big Ten's presidents voted 12-2 in favor of canceling the season. Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday, Iowa and Nebraska were the only schools to vote in favor of moving forward with the upcoming campaign.

Last month, the Big Ten announced that it was moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, with the four other Power Five conferences later following suit with adjusted schedules.

At the time, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith admitted he was worried that the 2020 college football season might not ultimately happen.