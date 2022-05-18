Eagles sign free agent cornerback James Bradberry to 1-year, $10 million deal

A former Pro Bowler with the New York Giants, who released him May 9, Bradberry joins Darrius Slay in a suddenly imposing group of cornerbacks.

The Philadelphia Eagles' offseason of big moves continues.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman made another splash on Wednesday, signing former New York Giants defensive back James Bradberry to a one-year, $10 million deal.

Bradberry was released by the Giants on May 9, two years after signing a three-year, $45 million deal to come to New York.

By signing with the Eagles, the former Pro Bowler joins a cornerback group that includes Darrius Slay on the opposite side and Avonte Maddox in the slot. Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Craig James, Josh Jobe, Josh Blackwell and Mario Goodrich round out the group as backups.

Bradberry was a Pro Bowl player in his first season with the Giants in 2020. Prior to that, he spent four years with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Samford University.

The 6-0, 211-pound veteran was released late in the offseason by the Giants, otherwise he might have commanded a larger deal. As it stands, he's signed a one-year "prove it" contract to help strengthen the Eagles' secondary.

It's been quite an offseason for Roseman, who swung a huge trade for Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Brown during last month's NFL Draft and signed free-agents Hassan Reddick and Kyzir White to bolster the Eagles' defense.

Brown, 25, a standout player with the Tennessee Titans, joins last year's first-round pick DeVonta Smith in what is suddenly looking like a strong receiving corps.