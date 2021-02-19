Report: Eagles have released wideout DeSean Jackson

The veteran speedster's second stint with the Eagles has ended, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jackson is Philly's 3rd all-time leading receiver.

PHILADELPHIA — An eventful week for the Philadelphia Eagles continued Friday with the news that the team has released veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson...again.

NBC Sports Philadephia is reporting that Jackson, the third-leading receiver in Eagles history, is being released by the team for the second time.

The news comes one day after the blockbuster trade of quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts was reported by multiple sources.

By releasing Jackson, the Eagles will save almost $5 million toward the 2021 salary cap. Jackson was scheduled to receive a base salary of $8.2 million this season, part of a three-year, $27.9 million deal he signed in 2019 to return to Philly as a free agent.

Had he stuck around, Jackson's cap figure for 2021 would have been $10.66 million, according to NBC Sports Philadephia. By cutting Jackson now, Jackson's cap figure will be $5.8 million.

Jackson, 34, confirmed the news on Instagram Friday afternoon.

"Looking forward to my next chapter," Jackson wrote in a series of Instagram posts. "The best Deep threat in NFL history!! Coming to a city near you!! Philadelphia it's always Love."

The team made the news official as well.

Roster Move: #Eagles have released WR DeSean Jackson. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 19, 2021

Jackson became a NFL star in Philly after being picked by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia and quickly became one of the Eagles' most popular players, collecting a team-high 62 receptions in his rookie season.

From 2008-13, Jackson racked up 356 catches for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also added four punt return touchdowns, including a memorable 66-yard "walk-off" return TD that capped a 37-31 comeback victory over the New York Giants in 2010, a game dubbed "The Third Miracle at the Meadowlands."

But Jackson ran afoul of Eagles coach Chip Kelly after the 2013 season, and the team made the controversial decision to release him.