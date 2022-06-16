Philadelphia Eagles introduce new wordmark, and fan reactions on Twitter are about what you'd expect

Unsurprisingly, the online reaction among Philly fans to the Eagles' new script for their logo is mostly boos.

By any measure, it's been a successful offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles.

General manager Howie Roseman has been credited for a number of home-run moves in the offseason. He swung a trade for wideout A.J. Brown, picked several new players in the NFL Draft, like massive defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean, and signed free agents Hasaan Reddick, Zach Pascal and James Bradley.

Most of those moves were met with adulation from Philly fans on social media. The future looks bright for the Birds.

But the team's latest offseason move -- the introduction of a new wordmark to go along with the traditional Eagles head logo -- did not move the needle for many fans, at least not on Twitter.

The new look wordmark was introduced Thursday with the following statement from the team:

"As of today (June 16, 2022), the Philadelphia Eagles will be adopting and implementing a new, refreshed wordmark. Moving forward, it should replace the old Eagles wordmark in all forms of media and public-facing materials but should not replace the 'Eagles' head' brand mark, which will continue as the team's primary logo.

"The Philadelphia Eagles wordmark is our secondary logo, and is to be used when displayed alongside other NFL team wordmarks, uniforms, and merchandise. It should not be altered in any way."

The team might be enamored with its new wordmark, but most fans were not.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter (at least the non-profane ones):

All these terrific offseason moves just to cap it off with this dud of a wordmark 😅#Eagles pic.twitter.com/kuUzv2Lrp2 — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) June 16, 2022

The Eagles new wordmark logo is awful. pic.twitter.com/CRRIctcZhg — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeegNFP) June 16, 2022

New Eagles logo reminds me of the people on Twitter who just type in all caps — Chris Infante (@Infante54) June 16, 2022

Philadelphia reaction to new Eagles logo pic.twitter.com/UP4BCKhwDR — Eric Cohen (@ebcinpa) June 16, 2022

Not a single person on this Earth thought “The @Eagles should change their logo.” Right your wrong immediately. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — 🏝 (@BooBreen) June 16, 2022

If we can bully them into building a good roster, then we can bully them into not moving forward with this new logo. — Hurts for MVP (@SadEaglesFan_) June 16, 2022