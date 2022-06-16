Philadelphia Eagles introduce new wordmark, and fan reactions on Twitter are about what you'd expect

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from June 14.
By any measure, it's been a successful offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles.
General manager Howie Roseman has been credited for a number of home-run moves in the offseason. He swung a trade for wideout A.J. Brown, picked several new players in the NFL Draft, like massive defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean, and signed free agents Hasaan Reddick, Zach Pascal and James Bradley.
Most of those moves were met with adulation from Philly fans on social media. The future looks bright for the Birds.
But the team's latest offseason move -- the introduction of a new wordmark to go along with the traditional Eagles head logo -- did not move the needle for many fans, at least not on Twitter.
The new look wordmark was introduced Thursday with the following statement from the team:
"As of today (June 16, 2022), the Philadelphia Eagles will be adopting and implementing a new, refreshed wordmark. Moving forward, it should replace the old Eagles wordmark in all forms of media and public-facing materials but should not replace the 'Eagles' head' brand mark, which will continue as the team's primary logo.
"The Philadelphia Eagles wordmark is our secondary logo, and is to be used when displayed alongside other NFL team wordmarks, uniforms, and merchandise. It should not be altered in any way."
The team might be enamored with its new wordmark, but most fans were not.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter (at least the non-profane ones):