Penn State will face Ohio State in prime time

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State's Halloween showdown with Ohio State in Happy Valley will get the prime-time treatment, the Big Ten Conference announced Monday.

No fans will be in attendance at Beaver Stadium for the game.

Penn State has lost three straight games to Ohio State, with the outcomes decided by a total of 13 points. The Nittany Lions' last win over the Buckeyes was a 24-21 nail-biter in 2016.

PSU opens its delayed and abbreviated season against Indiana Saturday in Bloomington. That game will be at 3:30 p.m. on FS1.

Ohio State kicks off its season at home against Nebraska.