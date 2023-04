Tinsley's draft stock has steadily increased since the end of the season, and he joins the Frenzy to talk about what he plans to bring to NFL teams.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley hopes to hear his name called in just under two weeks when the NFL draft starts.

The Nittany Lions top target has enjoyed a busy pre-draft process, meeting with multiple teams. Scouts have been really impressed with his pro day and combine workouts.

Tinsley joined the Sunday Sports Frenzy to talk about his next steps and what he is excited to bring at the next level.