Penn State hosts Michigan Saturday in a key Big Ten clash; here's what you need to know about the game

The No. 23 Nittany Lions will take on the No. 8/9 Wolverines at noon. The game will be televised on ABC.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — No. 23 Penn State will try to spring an upset Saturday when the Nittany Lions host No. 8/9 Michigan in Beaver Stadium.

The Big Ten clash will kick off at noon on ABC.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

SERIES HISTORY: This is the 25th meeting between the Nittany Lions and the Wolverines. Michigan leads the all-time series 14-10, but Penn State has won the last two meetings. The teams have split their last six matchups.

Last year, Penn State earned a 27-17 win in Ann Arbor as Keyvone Lee rushed for a career-high 134 yards and a touchdown and Sean Clifford added a 28-yard rushing score.

ABOUT PENN STATE: The Nittany Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a 31-14 victory over Maryland last Saturday behind a career day from wideout Jahan Dotson, who hauled in 11 catches for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

Dotson's 242 yards are a Penn State single-game record, bettering Deon Butler's 216 yards against Northwestern in 2006. Dotson had touchdown receptions of 38, 21 and 86 yards. The 86-yard touchdown is tied for the fourth-longest pass play in school history.

Meanwhile, Penn State's defense held Maryland to two-of-five in the red zone. The first stop was aided by an intentional grounding call that forced a punt. Ji'Ayir Brown takeaways accounted for the other two stops, including a fumble recovery in the third quarter and an 87-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter. Penn State has held opponents without a score in 12 of 34 red zone possessions.

The Nittany Lions held Maryland to 48 rushing yards, the 38th time Penn State held its opponent under 100 rushing yards since 2014.

ABOUT MICHIGAN: The Wolverines moved to 8-1 on the season with a 29-7 win over Indiana last Saturday. Michigan tallied 411 yards, including 188 on the ground. Hassan Haskins rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, while Cade McNamara threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Cornelius Johnson had five catches for 108 yards. The Wolverines held Indiana to 195 total yards.

Coached by Jim Harbaugh, who is in his seventh season, Michigan ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring offense (36.2), third in total offense (451.4), seventh in passing offense (217.3) and first in rushing offense (234.1).

McNamara has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,666 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hassan Haskins (829 yards, 11 TD) and RB Blake Corum (778 yards, 10 TD). The duo is averaging 178.5 yards per game and 5.45 yards per carry.

Johnson has 27 catches for 449 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan's defense sits third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (16.0), second in total defense (298.1), second in passing defense (173.4) and sixth in rushing defense (124.7).

HELMET STRIPE GAME AND OTHER GAME-DAY NOTES: Saturday will be Penn State’s inaugural Helmet Stripe Game. The helmet stripe, associated with the Penn State uniform since 1951, is part of one of the most iconic helmets in all of college football.

Fans are asked to wear the appropriate color for their assigned seat in the diagram below.

For more information on the Helmet Stripe Game, please visit here: https://gopsusports.com/helmetstripe.

Parking lots will open Saturday at 7 a.m. With anticipated heavy rains in the Centre Region throughout the day Friday and Saturday morning, load in may be slower. Fans are encouraged to allow additional time and please plan to arrive early.

The one-way traffic pattern will begin at 8:30 a.m. More information on parking and traffic can be found at: https://gopsusports.com/sports/2020/7/30/football-game-day-home.aspx.

Fan Fest on Curtin Road begins at 8:30 a.m. and the Beaver Stadium ticket office, near Gate E, opens at 8 a.m. Team arrival is scheduled for approximately 9:30 a.m. The team will come off the Blue Buses and walk from Porter Road to the South Tunnel through the greatest fans in college sports.

During the team arrival, the Nittany Lions' team captains will hand out footballs signed by the captains and head coach James Franklin to fans lined up on Curtin Road.

Penn State will open Beaver Stadium gates two hours before kickoff. Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early to ease the entry process.